Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 275 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.69.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

TYL opened at $606.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $638.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

