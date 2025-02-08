Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.67.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $398.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

