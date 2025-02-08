Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. This represents a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,559. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

