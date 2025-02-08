Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.55 and a 200-day moving average of $535.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

