Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,690 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,477 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.