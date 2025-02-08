Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

