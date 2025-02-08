Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 6,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Stories

