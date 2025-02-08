Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.3 %

LULU stock opened at $398.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.67.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

