LuxUrban Hotels Announces Timing of Monthly Dividend Payment

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. recently disclosed the schedule for its upcoming regular monthly dividend payment for February 2025. The hotel management company shared that it intends to issue a dividend of $0.2708333 per share of its 13.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with a par value of $0.00001.
As per the announcement by LuxUrban Hotels on February 7, 2025, the dividend is expected to be distributed on February 28, 2025. Shareholders as of the record date of February 15, 2025, will be eligible to receive the dividend, which will be paid out in cash.
Moreover, LuxUrban Hotels Inc. is operating under its business model of securing long-term operating rights for entire hotels via Master Lease Agreements (MLA). By managing these establishments and renting out rooms on a short-term basis to both business and leisure travelers, the company aims to build a diverse portfolio of hotel properties in key destination cities.
It’s important to note that this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, while based on current expectations and beliefs, involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual outcomes. The company encourages readers to refer to their SEC filings for a comprehensive overview of the risks involved in any forward-looking statements.
For further information or inquiries, interested parties can contact Michael James, the Chief Financial Officer of LuxUrban Hotels Inc., at [email protected].
This concludes the update on LuxUrban Hotels’ dividend payment schedule and related company activities as per the recent 8-K filing.
About LuxUrban Hotels
LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.
