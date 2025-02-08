LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

