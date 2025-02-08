LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 230,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

