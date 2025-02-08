Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 273 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

