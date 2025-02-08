Mainsail Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

