Mainsail Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.7 %
BATS:SMIN opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $828.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
