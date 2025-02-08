Mainsail Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

BATS:SMIN opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $828.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.