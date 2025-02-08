Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.74 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

