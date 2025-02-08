Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

