Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 33,055 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,487.70. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48.

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04.

INSM opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $413,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 28.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $464,000.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

