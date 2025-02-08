Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for 3.1% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Matador Resources worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

