Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
MTRX stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $390.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
