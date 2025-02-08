Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

