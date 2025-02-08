Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.29. 114,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 177,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.

MDP has been the subject of several research reports. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a research report on Friday. Leede Financial upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medexus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.74 million, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

