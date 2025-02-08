Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 42.350-43.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 42.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 7.750-7.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,390.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,343.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,133.46 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

