Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 318,049 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.75 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.