Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.00 and its 200 day moving average is $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.