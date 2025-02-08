Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,497,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 543,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,098,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,359,000 after buying an additional 313,468 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

