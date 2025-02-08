Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 1.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $461.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $545.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

