Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.