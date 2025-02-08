Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Raises Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in WPP by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $35,757,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in WPP by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 94,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.