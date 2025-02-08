Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Takes $540,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.