Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $101.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

