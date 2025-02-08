Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 508.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,887.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,953.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4,451.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

