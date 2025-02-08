Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.28 per share, with a total value of C$163,190.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.43 per share, with a total value of C$168,575.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,109.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.38 per share, with a total value of C$170,945.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,252.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.27 per share, with a total value of C$155,664.50.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$70.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.63 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.82.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

