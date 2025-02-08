Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.01 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

