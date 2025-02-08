Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 687,353 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,569,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 612,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 201,837 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

