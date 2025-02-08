Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,675 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,065.6% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 140,006 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 180.7% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 171,368 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -240.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

