Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.5 billion.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 11.39%.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
