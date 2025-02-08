Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Announces Earnings Results

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 2.7 %

MSBHF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lowered Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

