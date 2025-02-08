Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of MC opened at $78.77 on Thursday.

Shares of MC opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,619,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 181,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

