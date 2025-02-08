Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.340-1.440 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MHK opened at $120.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $101.83 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $504,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,033.24. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

