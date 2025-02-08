Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $720.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $615.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.86. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

