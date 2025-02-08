MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 53827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.