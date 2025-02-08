Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,389.83 ($42.05) and traded as high as GBX 3,730 ($46.27). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 3,720 ($46.15), with a volume of 266,597 shares.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,765.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,396.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,402.67, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported annual revenues of £4.1bn in full year 2023, employing around 7,700 employees and operating in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

