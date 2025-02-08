Morgan Stanley Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $31.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

