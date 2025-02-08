Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Price

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

MC stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,017,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

