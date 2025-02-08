Movement 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $195.26 Million (MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Movement token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. Movement has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $195.26 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Movement has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,884.10 or 0.99918155 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,478.40 or 0.99495387 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Movement Token Profile

Movement launched on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,350,000,000 tokens. Movement’s official website is www.movementnetwork.xyz. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Movement Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.53006251 USD and is down -11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $186,806,851.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Movement using one of the exchanges listed above.

