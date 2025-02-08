MWA Asset Management Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MWA Asset Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

