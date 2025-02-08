MWA Asset Management Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MWA Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.