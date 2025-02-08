MWA Asset Management Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MWA Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $8,175,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $408.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.