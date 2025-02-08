MWA Asset Management Has $397,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MWA Asset Management reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $348.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.19.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

