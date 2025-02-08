MWA Asset Management Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
IJH stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
